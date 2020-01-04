Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces have organized an elaborate funeral procession for Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the PMF commander who was also killed in the attack.

The procession was held at the holy shrine of Imam Moussa al-Kadhim, an eighth-century saint.

It began near Baghdad's Green Zone will end in the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf.

The PMF are a coalition of Iran-backed paramilitary forces which form part of the Iraqi security apparatus, although it maintains a separate command structure to the government's regular armed forces.