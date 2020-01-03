Global  

Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan

Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan

Company files criminal complaint in Turkey over former Nissan head's escape from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul.
Manager at Turkish jet operator told authorities he helped Ghosn escape because of threats: newspaper

A manager at Turkish jet operator MNG Jet has told authorities that he assisted unwittingly in the...
Reuters - Published

Turkish company says jets used illegally in Ghosn escape

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish airline company says its jets were used illegally in Nissan...
SeattlePI.com - Published


JSridharIndia

J Sridhar Ghosn used our jets illegally in escape from Japan, Turkish company... https://t.co/wpcejUvSo7 . Have seen such things only in movies!! 22 minutes ago

kekemekeklik

lv RT @YorukIsik: Ghosn used our jets illegally in escape from Japan, MNG Jets says: https://t.co/eMOBRb01gJ 23 minutes ago

iflickerman

Caesar Flickerman RT @NHKWORLD_News: Turkish firm: Jets illegally used in Ghosn escape https://t.co/1voWvl1l8m 26 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan: https://t.co/KARoiv9Gvf #Nissan 49 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan https://t.co/KAM7E6m4hf 1 hour ago

JCSura

Juank Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan https://t.co/nAdO8HiRHN 1 hour ago

monkey_viral

Monkey Viral #Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan | Turkey News now trending on Monkey Viral - https://t.co/rJbGATyh2H 1 hour ago

news4info

NEWSBUZZ Turkish MNG: Ghosn used our jets illegally to escape from Japan https://t.co/KYl1H6thr5 2 hours ago

