John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general

John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general

John McDonnell calls on Government to condemn US air strike on Iranian general

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has condemned the Government's response to the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, as he joined one hundred protesters outside Downing Street.
