Man found dead after Encinitas house fire

Man found dead after Encinitas house fire

Man found dead after Encinitas house fire

A man was killed in a fire that erupted at a home in Encintas and a deputy who tried to save him was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said Saturday morning.
Man found dead after Encinitas house fire

A MAN HAS DIED IN A HOUSE FIREIN ENCINITAS..FIRE OFFICIALS SAY HE WASTRAPPED INSIDE..IT STARTED LAST NIGHT JUST AFTEREIGHT- IN A TWO-STORY HOME ONARROYO DRIVE.CREWS WERE ABLE TO GET THE FIREOUT-- BUT BY THE TIME THEY GOTTOTHE MAN INSIDE -- HE HAD DIED.A SHERIFF'S DEPUTY WAS ALSOTAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL FORSMOKE INHALATION.AN ARSON TEAM IS INVESTIGATINGTHE CAUS




