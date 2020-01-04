BJP, SAD question Congress, Navjot’s silence over Nankana Sahib incident 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:12s - Published BJP, SAD question Congress, Navjot’s silence over Nankana Sahib incident Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal slammed Congress for being silent on Nankana Sahib incident. Harsimrat questioned why Rahul Gandhi wasn’t responding to vandalism in Pakistan’s Gurdwara. Speaking to ANI she said, “It is highly shameful tha

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Don't know where Sidhu paaji has fled: Meenakshi Lekhi after attack on Nankana Sahib BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday questioned Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu's silence on...

IndiaTimes - Published 19 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this