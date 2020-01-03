Global  

Tom Brady May Leave The Patriots Come March

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Tom Brady will become a free agent for the first time in a long time in March 2020.

The New England Patriots and Brady agreed on a one-year raise for 2019 that lets Brady hit the open market.

According to Business Insider, Brady’s move to leave the Patriots aligns with his decision to sell his Massachusetts home.

Although Brady avoided questions about his future, people think he will either retire or join a new team.
