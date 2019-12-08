Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires.

According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services.

Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate.

Other celebrities have also promised to donate, including Pink, who said she would donate $500,000.

Others who said they would donate are actor Hugh Jackman and “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness.