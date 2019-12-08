Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help those affected by the Australian bushfires.

According to CNN, the hollywood star and country singer donated to the Rural Fire Services.

Kidman posted a photo of links and information on her Instagram of places where people can donate.

Other celebrities have also promised to donate, including Pink, who said she would donate $500,000.

Others who said they would donate are actor Hugh Jackman and “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Donate $500,000 To Organization Helping Australia

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnnaFarrar21

Anna Farrar RT @AngelaBishop: The extraordinary generosity of Australians during this devastating bushfire crisis continues. Nicole Kidman has just tol… 2 minutes ago

propertynoisenz

PROPERTY NOISE NZ/AUS New post: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s $6.5 million Southern Highlands mansion ‘under threat’ from raging bushf https://t.co/qH9ryU7EFp 3 minutes ago

MandyCakesHeart

amanda g. RT @Peter_Fox59: With generous donations from Pink, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Hugh Jackman, among others, our gov'ts must… 3 minutes ago

summerchild810

Cynthia RT @people: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Donate $500,000 to Australian Fire Relief as Their House 'Is Under Threat' https://t.co/FmTh5PHGnK 7 minutes ago

gerhard_bader

Gerhard Bader Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Donate $500,000 to Australian Fire Reli...https://t.co/zuhnW9mFtG 9 minutes ago

eightynines

slimshadysee Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are donating $500,000 to help fight bushfires in Australia - CNN https://t.co/ffAnNfUcwt via @GoogleNews 11 minutes ago

ItimIam

IamItim RT @NicoleKidman: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service as they battle the brutal b… 11 minutes ago

MemeBurk

Meme Burk🌎🌊👁️ RT @KarenChestney: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate to Australian Fire Relief After Their Home "Is Under Threat" https://t.co/xceT07NeRE 12 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicole Kidman's fast attachment [Video]Nicole Kidman's fast attachment

Nicole Kidman - who has married twice within a year of meeting her partner - "attaches" quickly to people.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published

AUSTRALIA movie (2008) - Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman [Video]AUSTRALIA movie (2008) - Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman

AUSTRALIA movie trailer HD (2008) - Plot synopsis: Set in northern Australia before World War II, an English aristocrat who inherits a sprawling ranch reluctantly pacts with a stock-man in order to..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.