Naomi Watts 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: MaximoTV - Duration: 02:07s - Published Naomi Watts 7th Annual "Gold Meets Golden" Red Carpet Fashion Http://www.maximotv.com || 4K broll footage: Naomi Watts on the red carpet at the 7th annual “Gold Meets Golden” held at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estate in Beverly Hills, California USA on January 4, 2020 || "This video without logo/watermark is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this