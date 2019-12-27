Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was understandably delighted after his side beat Everton in the FA cup third round.

He took a calculated gamble by giving the majority of his first-team stars the day off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Liverpool vs Wolves team news: Predicted Reds XI with changes certain as Jurgen Klopp rages over fixture list

Liverpool might have thrashed Premier League title rivals Leicester on Boxing Day but manager Jurgen...
talkSPORT - Published

Klopp: ´Exceptional´ Traore harder to defend against than Vardy

Jurgen Klopp warned his Liverpool players that keeping “exceptional” Wolves winger Adama Traore...
SoccerNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Jurgen Klopp: I loved every second of this game: https://t.co/EfggWetkwC #FACup 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United [Video]Jurgen Klopp reflects on starting the new year with a 13-point lead after beating Sheffield United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, which gives the Reds one year without defeat in the Premier League. Klopp said he was delighted with another..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published

Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves [Video]Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is still a long way to go for his team to claim the title despite them strengthening their grip on the Premier League season with a 1-0 win against Wolves...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.