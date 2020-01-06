Global  

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

JNU attack: Delhi Police files FIR after masked goons rampage campus

Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Masked goons storm JNU campus and thrash students, Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Delhi Lt Governor and police commissioner on violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU violence case, Golden Globes winners announced and more news #JNUviolence #JNUattack #AmitShah #GoldenGlobes
