Deepika Padukone celebrates her 34th birthday at cafe run by acid attack survivors

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:28s - Published < > Embed
Deepika Padukone celebrated her 34th birthday at Sheroes cafe.

Sheroes is a cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow.

Husband Ranveer Singh also accompanied Deepika to Lucknow.

Acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal was also present at the cafe.
