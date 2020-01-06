Global  

Justin Bieber drops new song ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber drops new song ‘Yummy’

Justin Bieber drops new song ‘Yummy’

The moment all Beliebers have been waiting for has arrived.

The pop star released his new single at midnight on Thursday.
