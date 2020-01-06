Brits Win Big At The Golden Globes 2020

British talent won a host of the major prizes at the Golden Globes in Hollywood.

Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 shocked many by winning two prestigious awards, while Rocketman saw Taron Egerton pick up Best Actor in a musical or comedy.

And in the television awards, wins for Fleabag, The Crown and Succession saw a good night for the British contingent continue.