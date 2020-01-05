The 10 best dressed from the 2020 Golden Globes

Troi with an i Tyler The Best, Worst, and Most Side-Boobed Outfits from the Golden Globes https://t.co/gpjX7VQQCC 4 minutes ago

🦋 outta pocket 🦋 RT @TheCut: The best looks from the #GoldenGlobes, including J. Lo’s bow, Kerry Washington’s***suit, and the look that cost $5 million h… 8 minutes ago

Oss Shrivatava RT @pinkvilla: From @priyankachopra to @taylorswift13 to @JLo; Check out the Best and Worst dressed celebrities at the Golden Globe Awards… 10 minutes ago

Alexandria Stylebook Our best dressed from last night's Golden Globes red carpet + When it comes to your morning makeup routine, these b… https://t.co/84LHWDd1Ta 30 minutes ago

Pinkvilla From @priyankachopra to @taylorswift13 to @JLo; Check out the Best and Worst dressed celebrities at the Golden Glob… https://t.co/BpNy6D7Cws 37 minutes ago

Bonnie Stiernberg If you need a distraction from the fact that we’re on the brink of war or Australia’s on fire, I wrote about some a… https://t.co/8PKpJWV3he 51 minutes ago

Nnaemeka Onyeka Here are all the fabulous red carpet moments from Golden Globe Movie Awards Here's our first list of best dressed… https://t.co/nGX4bkBrz9 1 hour ago