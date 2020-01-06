Global  

Delhi Assembly elections on 8th February, results on 11th February | OneIndia News

Delhi to go to polls on 8th February, Mamata Banerjee calls centre fascist, Yechury says JNU attack pre-planned by outsiders, Chidambaram demands arrests within 24 hours, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani says campuses shouldn't be turned into battlefields, Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Joaquin Phoenix delivers powerful speech at Golden Globesand more news #DelhiAssemblyElections #JNUviolence #JNUattack #AmitShah #GoldenGlobes
Delhi assembly elections on February 8; results on Feb 11: EC

The elections to the 70-member Delhi assembly will take place on February 8 and results will be...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA



dennisckurian

DENNIS C KURIAN RT @t_d_h_nair: Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8, 2020. Election Commission of India announced the date on January 6, 20… 5 seconds ago

sermoninstone

Arunima Mazumdar RT @htTweets: #DelhiElections2020 | Election commission announces schedule for Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, voting to take place on Febru… 1 minute ago

ravisinghkr

Ravi Singh RT @egovonline: The Election Commission of India has announced the dates of Delhi Assembly Election today, which is scheduled on Saturday,… 2 minutes ago

albypanakalam

Kuriakose Varghese Thank God, it's in Single face🙏🙏🙏Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 dates: Polls to be held in single phase on February… https://t.co/yZk2y9ckxn 3 minutes ago


‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters [Video]‘Don’t vote for your party, vote for Delhi’: Kejriwal’s message to voters

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the Election Commission announced dates for assembly elections in the capital.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:31Published

Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February [Video]Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February

Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly polls in the national capital. Polling will be held in a single phase on 8th February while counting will be held on 11th February, 2020...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:02Published

