Delhi Assembly elections on 8th February, results on 11th February | OneIndia News 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:16s - Published Delhi Assembly elections on 8th February, results on 11th February | OneIndia News Delhi to go to polls on 8th February, Mamata Banerjee calls centre fascist, Yechury says JNU attack pre-planned by outsiders, Chidambaram demands arrests within 24 hours, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani says campuses shouldn't be turned into battlefields, Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Joaquin Phoenix delivers powerful speech at Golden Globesand more news #DelhiAssemblyElections #JNUviolence #JNUattack #AmitShah #GoldenGlobes

