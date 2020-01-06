Global  

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

Trump stands by threat on Iran cultural sites

U.S. President Donald Trump warned of a &quot;major retaliation&quot; if Iran strikes back for the killing of one of its top military commanders.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the president also stood by an earlier threat to target cultural sites.

Eve Johnson reports.
