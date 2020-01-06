Spainish Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez must wait yet again before he can move forward with a coalition government.



Tweets about this 🐝aWorkInProgressIvismEdJoe 👁C TRE45ON+N4ZI5M 2( Spain's Sanchez falls short for coalition agreement once again https://t.co/yt5X7Gqj8L via @YouTube 1 hour ago RAY BAEZ Spain's Sanchez falls short for coalition agreement once again https://t.co/Qk2txXiTsa https://t.co/fCnRaqKSUu 2 hours ago Andy Vermaut Spain's Sanchez falls short for coalition agreement once again https://t.co/vXFuLKG7Co https://t.co/5kX6oGpzeu 2 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Spain's Sanchez falls short for coalition agreement once again https://t.co/IxOaMkjGmx https://t.co/UPOf7qIzAk 2 hours ago LatAm Herald Tribune Spain’s Sanchez Falls Short in 1st Vote but Confident for 2nd https://t.co/sPMxhQIt5E 13 hours ago Nick Ottens RT @atsentinel: Spain's Pedro Sánchez falls short of a majority in Congress, but he is expected to prevail and become prime minister a seco… 1 day ago Atlantic Sentinel Spain's Pedro Sánchez falls short of a majority in Congress, but he is expected to prevail and become prime ministe… https://t.co/FZSYggw4of 1 day ago