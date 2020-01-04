Global  

The New Mutants - Official Trailer

The New Mutants - Official Trailer

The New Mutants - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the X-Men movie The New Mutants starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga!

Release Date: April 3, 2020 The New Mutants is a horror movie in the superhero genre, based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

It was initially developed to be an installment of the X-Men film series.

The film is being directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay by himself and Knate Lee, and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt and Alice Braga.

In the film, a group of young mutants held in a secret facility fight to save themselves.
Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer [Video]Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams In 'The New Mutants' New Trailer

Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Antonio Banderas, Charlie Heaton and more star in this new trailer for 'The New Mutants'. Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:28Published

A Fall from Grace Movie [Video]A Fall from Grace Movie

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace - Official Movie Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: Disheartened since her ex-husband's affair, Grace Waters (Crystal Fox) is restored by a new romance. But when secrets..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:59Published

