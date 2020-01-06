Australia bushfires: heavy smoke slows down rescue teams 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published Australia bushfires: heavy smoke slows down rescue teams Catastrophic bushfires have turned swathes of land into smouldering, blackened landscapes and destroyed an area about the size of the island of Ireland, according to official figures, with authorities warning the disaster still has weeks or months to run.View on euronews 0

