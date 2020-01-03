Global  

Joe Moorhead fired from Mississippi State

Joe Moorhead fired from Mississippi State

Joe Moorhead fired from Mississippi State

After finishing his second season, Joe Moorhead has been fired from Mississippi State.
Joe Moorhead fired from Mississippi State

- after finishing his second- season, joe moorehead has - been fired from mississippi - state.- during his tenure, moorhead - posted a 14-12- overall record and two- postseason appearances.

- talk of moorhead's standing as- head coach in - starkville began in november- prior to winning his second - consecutive egg bowl, finishing- the regular season 6-6 and- securing a berth to the - program's 10th consecutive bowl- game.

- the decision coming just four - days after moorhead led his - team to a 38-28 loss against- louisville in the music city- - - - bowl.

Here's athletic director- john cohen on the firing.

- - "i coached myself long enough t know, wins- and losses matter, and joe did- win 14 games.

In this case, it- does go beyond just - - - - wins and losses, although i wan- to state for sure that wins and- losses matter but - there were some other issues at- stake here that we had to - consider.

It's gonna- have to start with discipline,- it's gonna have to start with - having a hard edge, - it's gotta help student athlete- grow both on and off the field,- - - - a passion for mississippi state- specifically, as i mentioned- before this is a unique place - and we're excited about - finding that person."

- - -



