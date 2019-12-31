Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's Subpoenaed

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify Before The Senate If He's Subpoenaed

John Bolton is one of several key players who did not appear for any impeachment inquiry hearings in the House.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Bolton 'prepared to testify' if subpoenaed by Senate

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton says that he is 'prepared to testify' if he is...
CTV News - Published

John Bolton says he would testify in Senate impeachment trial if subpoenaed

John Bolton, former national security adviser to Donald Trump, said Monday he is "prepared to...
CBC.ca - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed [Video]John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed. President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday. ... since my testimony is once again at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer' [Video]Chuck Schumer Calls The New York Times Report A 'Game Changer'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called The New York Times report a “game changer.” The report reveals new details about the Trump administration's hold on Congressionally mandated aid to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.