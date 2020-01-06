Global  

Golden Globes 2020: The Wildest Moments That Went Down After the Show

From Joey King getting hit in the head by Patricia Arquette's Globe, to Martha Stewart and Snopp Dogg partying together, the Golden Globes official after show hosts Kristin Dos Santos and Chris Gardner recap what went down after the show.
Golden Globe 2020: Succession wins Best Drama TV series

American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th Golden Globes taking away the award...
Mid-Day - Published

'The Unicorn' Star Ruby Jay Attends First Golden Globes Party with Ally Maki & More

Ruby Jay steps out for her first Golden Globes party on Sunday night (Janaury 5) in Beverly Hills,...
Just Jared Jr - Published


Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Most Jaw-Dropping Moments From 2020 Golden Globes

It’s safe to say that this year’s Golden Globes lived up to its reputation as Hollywood’s most wild and unpredictable awards show. From Ricky Gervais’ killer opening monologue to Tom Hanks’..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:50Published

‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes [Video]‘Joker’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Calls Out Climate Change At Golden Globes

Many celebrities, including Joaquin Phoenix, addressed climate change at the 77th annual Golden Globes. The Joker star won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. During his speech,..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

