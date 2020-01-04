Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trae Young Filthy Handle

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Trae Young Filthy HandleTrae Young's filthy handle vs Nuggets!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trae Young Filthy Handle

HANDLES---- LOOK AT THISMOVE HE PULLED OFF TONIGHTAGAINST THE NUGGETS--- HEFAKES TWO GUYS OUT GOINGTHROUGH THE LEGS.

NASTYSTUFF.

HE HAD 29 AND 12TONIGHT IN A LOSS.WE'RE BACK WITH MORE SPORTSAFTER THIS!



Recent related news from verified sources

Trae Young's bag of tricks holds more than 30-footers

Amid Atlanta's struggles, Trae Young has blossomed into an #NBATwitter darling. The tight handle, the...
ESPN - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards) [Video]Trae Young Leads East. Conf. in All-Star Voting (guards)

Trae Young talks about leading the Eastern Conference guards in all-star voting.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.