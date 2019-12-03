Global  

NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable Zone

Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:44s
NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable ZoneNASA has made a remarkable discovery.
News24.com | NASA planet hunter finds Earth-sized world in 'Goldilocks zone'

NASA says that its planet hunter satellite TESS had discovered an Earth-sized world within the...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewScience DailyFOXNews.comgeek.comIndiaTimesZee News


NASA’s TESS Satellite Spots Its First Potentially Habitable Earth-Like Exoplanet

NASA’s TESS Satellite Spots Its First Potentially Habitable Earth-Like ExoplanetNASA reports that TESS has identified a planet about 100 light-years away that appears to be...
ExtremeTech - Published Also reported by •geek.com



NASA's Planet Hunter Catches A Comet Outburst In Unprecedented Detail [Video]NASA's Planet Hunter Catches A Comet Outburst In Unprecedented Detail

NASA's planet hunter caught a comet outburst.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:41Published

