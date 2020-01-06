Global  

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

Elon Musk's company sent another sixty Starlink satellites, hoping to build out its plan for an internet service that reaches across the globe.

Olivia Chan reports.
SpaceX launches new round of Starlink satellites

SpaceX took another step toward its worldwide Internet system on Monday (6 January 2020).

One of its Falcon-9 rockets launched from Florida's Cape Canaberal hauling sixty of the company's 'Starlink' satellites.

This is the third batch of satellies that Elon Musk's private rocket company has fired into space.

Eventually SpaceX wants to put 12,000 up in low-Earth orbit.

The latest batch will join more than a hundred already in space.

The hope is this constellation will be able to beam high-speed internet almost anywhere in the world.

If all goes to plan, customers in United States and Canada will be able to access Starlink as early as this year.

Starlink is worth the effort for Musk, helping to pave the way for his larger goals of space exploration.

He's said the project is pivotal to help bring in cash for projects like commercial space travel and eventually colonizing Mars.

However, SpaceX isn't the only one trying to install an orbital network.

Among them, Airbus partner OneWeb is probably Starlink's biggest competitor.

It launched its own satellites early last year.



