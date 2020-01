PART 2: Rideshare for kids: Safe solution or risky choice?

PIANO LESSONS...REPEAT.DEALING WITH THE CHAOS OFAFTER- SCHOOL ACTIVITIESTRANSLATES....TO COUNTLESS HOURS...BEHIND THE WHEEL.BUT NOW....THERE'S NOW AN APP.....THAT COULD SOLVE....THE PROBLEM.IT'S CALLED "HOP...SKIP...DRIVE." THE COMPANY MARKETSITSELF AS LIKE HAVING...A NANNY AND UBER OR LYFT INONE.BUT HOW DO YOU KNOW IF IT'SSAFE?

13 CHIEF INVESTIGATORDARCY SPEARS EXPLORES EVERYCURVE AND BUMP IN THE ROAD.DARCY STAND-UP LEAD GETTINGINTO CAR: IT'S A CARDINAL RULEOF CHILDHOOD: NEVER GET INTO ACAR WITH A STRANGER.BUT A SERVICE NEW TO LAS VEGASSEEKS TO CHANGE THAT BY TURNINGSTRANGERS INTO HELPERS PARENTSHIRE TO BE WHERE THEY CAN'T.11:11:28 ADRIENNE SYMMONS/FILEBITE FROM OCTOBER MINORS INRIDESHARE PKG: I HAVE THREEKIDS, THEY'RE ALL IN SOCCER,WE'RE WORKING FULL-TIME SOSCHEDULE'S CRAZY.MY HUSBAND AND I ARE ALWAYS ONTHE GO.AND SOMETIMES ONE HAS TO BE ATTHIS LOCATION, ONE HAS TO BE ATTHIS LOCATION.HOP SKIP DRIVE--THE FIRST ANDONLY RIDESHARE SERVICE FORKIDS--HAS BEEN CHANGING THE WAYFAMILIES GET AROUND FOR THELAST FIVE YEARS IN CALIFORNIA,COLORADO, TEXAS AND A FEW OTHERSTATES.SOT FROM DENVER RUSSELLHAYTHORN PKG: "I THINK IT'S AGOOD IDEA FOR THE RIGHTSITUATION." DRIVERS IN DENVERHAVE MIXED FEELINGS.DAVID CHAVEZ/SINGLE DAD- DENVERSOT: "BEING A SINGLE FATHER, ITHELPS OUT A LOT.ESPECIALLY IF YOU WORKFULL-TIME.PARENTS DON'T ALWAYS HAVE THERESOURCES TO GO AND PICK-UPTHEIR CHILDREN ALL THE TIME."AMANDA KINSEY/DENVER MOM:"WOULD I HIRE A DRIVER I HADNEVER MET TO PICK-UP MY CHILD?NO." DENVER MOM MOS: "NO, THANKPROVIDED.LAS VEGAS ATTORNEY AND FATHERMATTHEW HOFFMANN LIKES THECONCEPT AND AGREES IT FILLS ANEED, BUT...45:01 MATTHEW: LET'S JUST SAYI'M NOT GOING TO BE ONE OF THETEST CASES.HOP SKIP DRIVE SAYS MORE THAN95- PERCENT OF ITSDRIVERS--WHICH THEY CALLCAREDRIVERS--ARE FEMALE ANDMUST HAVE AT LEAST FIVE YEARSOF CAREGIVING EXPERIENCE.2:07 JOANNAMCFARLAND/CO-FOUNDER (PHONER):WE DO AS EXTENSIVE A BACKGROUNDCHECK AS WE CAN.WE FINGERPRINT EVERY SINGLECAREDRIVER AND WE MEET EVERYCAREDRIVER IN PERSON.SO WE DO FAR MORE THAN UBER ANDLYFT.WE ALSO DO FAR MORE THAN MOSTFAMILIES DO TO VET A NANNY OR ABABYSITTER.PARENTS USING THE APP ORWEBSITE TO BOOK RIDES CANPROVIDE SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS,LIKE ALERTING DRIVERS TO FOODALLERGIES.THEY ALSO CHOOSE A CODE WORD...NATS FROM HSD B-ROLL: I'MCLAUDIA YOUR CAREDRIVER ANDYOUR PASSWORD IS...YES.THAT'S TO HELP ENSURE THE RIGHTDRIVER IS MATCHED TO THE RIGHTCHILD AT PICKUP.PARENTS CAN ALSO TRACK THEIRCHILD'S RIDE IN REAL TIME VIAGPS.6:01 JOANNA: BUT WE ALSO HAVE ASAFERIDE SUPPORT TEAM THAT ISLIKE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL THATIS MONITORING ALL RIDES IN REALTIME AS WELL AND CAN BE THERETO HELP A PARENT OR ACAREDRIVER AS NEEDED.AND SO WE DO FAR MORE THANANYONE ELSE IN THE INDUSTRY TOENSURE SAFETY.SAFETY HAS BEEN A BIG CONCERNWITH TRADITIONAL RIDESHARECOMPANIES.HOFFMANN HOPES HOP SKIP DRIVEWILLELIMINATE WHAT HE CALLS BLACKMARKET UBER AND LYFT.44:12 MATTHEW: WHICH ISUNDERAGE KIDS USING UBER ANDLYFT, WHICH THEY ARE NOTSUPPOSED TO DO.UBER AND LYFT BOTH HAVEPOLICIES AGAINST DRIVERSPICKING UP UNACCOMPANIEDCHILDREN.44:22 MATTHEW: THEY PUBLICLYSTATE THAT THE DRIVERS ARESUPPOSED TO NOT GIVE THEM RIDESAND REPORT IT SO THAT THEACCOUNTS CAN BE SUSPENDED ORWHATEVER.WE ALL KNOW--AND YOURINVESTIGATIVE REPORTINGSHOWED--THAT IT DOESN'T STOPIT.A 13 INVESTIGATION IN 2018FOUND MULTIPLE CHILDREN INMULTIPLE STATES HAD BEENSEXUALLY ASSAULTED BY RIDESHAREDRIVERS.A DENVER-AREA UBER DRIVER WASARRESTED IN NOVEMBER OF 2018AFTER HE ALLEGEDLY KIDNAPPEDAND KISSED A 15-YEAR-OLD GIRLWHO WAS TRYING TOGET HOME FROM WORK.A DRIVER IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIAWAS CHARGED WITH RAPING A MINORTEEN GIRL IN THE BACKSEAT OFHIS UBER CAR AFTER HER PARENTSBOOKED THE RIDE TO BRING HERHOME.AND POLICE SAY A FLORIDA LYFTDRIVER CONFESSED TO SEXUALLYASSAULTING A 16-YEAR-OLD BOY ATTHE BOY'S HOME AFTER PICKINGHIM UP FROM HIS HIGH SCHOOL.THERE HAVE BEEN NO REPORTEDCASES INVOLVING HOP SKIP DRIVEIN THE FIVE YEARS THE COMPANY'SBEEN OPERATING.BUT WE DISCOVERED THERE ARESOME SAFETY GAPS IN THISSERVICE THAT CATERS TO KIDS.DRIVERS ARE NOT REQUIRED TOHAVE C-P-R TRAINING AND CARSARE NOT EQUIPPED WITH CAMERAS.7:55 JOANNA PHONER: IT IS NOTSOMETHING THAT WE HAVE BUILTINTO OUR APP AT THIS TIME.IT'S SOMETHING THAT WE CONTINUETO EVALUATE.YOU KNOW, THERE'S A LOT OFISSUES SPECIFICALLY WHEN ITCOMES TO KIDS AND PRIVACY.46:39 MATTHEW: AS A PARENT, IWOULD SAY PRIVACY CONCERNS BEDAMNED.I DON'T KNOW WHY YOU WOULDN'THAVE A CAMERA SYSTEM IN THERE.CLARK COUNTY FEELS CONFIDENTENOUGH IN THE SERVICE TO DEVOTETAXPAYER DOLLARS TO IT.COMMISSIONERS RECENTLY APPROVEDA 250-THOUSAND-DOLLAR- A-YEARCONTRACT WITH HOP SKIP DRIVE TOTRANSPORT FOSTER KIDS TO SCHOOLAND ACTIVITIES.:23 KEVIN SCHILLER/ASSISTANTCOUNTY MANAGER AT 12/17 BCCMEETING: IN THE TRANSPORTATIONWORLD IT'S ABOUT BEING UNIQUEAND BEING ABLE TO BE CREATIVEWITH IT.THE COUNTY'S COST WILL BEHIGHER THAN THE PUBLIC'S.PARENTS BOOKING RIDES FOR THEIRKIDS IN LAS VEGAS WILL PAY A$17 FLAT FEE PER RIDE, PLUS$1.50 PER MILE.THE COUNTY WILL PAY $20 PERRIDE, PLUS $2.50 PER MILE.10:17 DARCY AUDIO ON PHONE:WHAT ABOUT THE CLARK COUNTYSCHOOL DISTRICT?

HAVE THEREBEEN ANY DISCUSSIONS ABOUTDEVELOPING A PARTNERSHIP THERE?JOANNA: NOTHING THAT I CANCOMMENT ON AT THIS TIME.DARCY TAG: THE APP IS NOW LIVEIN LAS VEGAS BUT YOU HAVE TOBOOK AT LEAST EIGHT HOURS INADVANCE.THE COMPANY HAS HIRED ABOUT 100LOCAL DRIVERS SO FAR AND WILLCONTINUE TO ADD MORE AS DEMANDINCREASES.