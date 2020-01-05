'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published 'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources 'Frozen 2' Breaks Major Box Office Record Frozen 2 has officially become the highest grossing film of all time! The animated sequel from Walt...

Just Jared - Published 1 day ago



'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All Time Frozen 2 has broken a big record this weekend! The Disney animated sequel has become the highest...

Just Jared Jr - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like