Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office

'Frozen 2' becomes highest grossing animated film of all-time at global box office

The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Frozen 2' Breaks Major Box Office Record

Frozen 2 has officially become the highest grossing film of all time! The animated sequel from Walt...
Just Jared - Published

'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All Time

Frozen 2 has broken a big record this weekend! The Disney animated sequel has become the highest...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RCinquigranno

Rebecca Cinquigranno RT @EW: #Frozen2 has officially iced out all the competition. https://t.co/USRN0y8FLB 14 minutes ago

cine_diaries

Cinephile Diaries NO ITS NOT... 2019’s THE LION KING (correct me if I’m wrong - not a single live action shot in the film?) is the… https://t.co/TfXjKz9mgL 55 minutes ago

claudiosutiono

Claudio RT @WDWNT: "Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker" Remains Top At The Box Office; "Frozen 2" Becomes The Highest Grossing Animated Film Of All T… 1 hour ago

nerds4lifee

my house, my rules, my coffee RT @EW: Disney's Frozen 2 becomes highest grossing animated film of all time https://t.co/qKZtLMmNvT 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Frozen 2' Makes Sales History [Video]'Frozen 2' Makes Sales History

This new animated film tops all others in the box office sales charts.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:08Published

Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion [Video]Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.