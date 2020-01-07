JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News
Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence and warns of more, No arrests yet after mob vandalises JNU, BJP claims Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, JNU administration dismisses claims that it doesn't talk to students, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Modi dials Trump in New Year, Rouhani warns Trump to never threaten Iranians and more news