JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence and warns of more, No arrests yet after mob vandalises JNU, BJP claims Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, JNU administration dismisses claims that it doesn't talk to students, Outrage over Free Kashmir poster at pro-JNU protest in Mumbai, Modi dials Trump in New Year, Rouhani warns Trump to never threaten Iranians and more news
Hindu Raksha Dal chief takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence

According to government sources, claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated. To identity masked...
IndiaTimes - Published


‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack [Video]‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack

A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published

JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge [Video]JNU protests: NSUI, ABVP men clash in Ahmedabad, police resort to lathi charge

NSUI and ABVP workers clashed in Ahmedabad during a protest over the violence in JNU on Sunday evening.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published

