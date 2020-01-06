Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published Brad Pitt’s personal life ‘is a complete disaster' Brad Pitt has poked fun at his private life by taking a jab at his own messy personal affairs.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Brad Pitt Jokes That He Has a 'Disaster of a Personal Life' Brad Pitt is opening up about his personal life. The 56-year-old actor joined Leonardo DiCaprio for...

Just Jared - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Woodman Show Brad Pitt joked in an interview that the reason he's still hounded by paparazzi is because "his disaster of a perso… https://t.co/rZlpLlZDZI 38 minutes ago Marie Claire Tell us how you really feel, Brad! https://t.co/HJXC3ssHVq 48 minutes ago ELLEUK Brad Pitt Jokes About His 'Disaster Of A Personal Life' After 'Bumping Into' Jennifer Aniston At Golden Globes https://t.co/hiMffR1tto 1 hour ago Canoe Brad Pitt admits to having ‘disaster of a personal life’ amid Angelina Jolie divorce war https://t.co/gZBCqpWi6i 2 hours ago Janet Milko RT @people: Brad Pitt Jokes He Has a 'Disaster of a Personal Life' in Podcast with Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/hciGuDIJOC 2 hours ago today now Brad Pitt trolls himself over ‘disaster of a personal life’ after opening https://t.co/83wosS8qA8 https://t.co/9HNRjtu1X9 2 hours ago Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Brad Pitt says he has a ‘disaster of a personal life’ during interview with Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/0O7S8U7o3L 2 hours ago Mary Millicent RT @BazaarUK: Brad Pitt mocks his "disaster of a personal life" https://t.co/WTehu3LZyi 2 hours ago