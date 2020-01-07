Trending: Christian Bale

Global  

Christian Bale, who portrayed Batman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, in talks to join the cast of Thor: Love And Thunder
Thor Love and Thunder: Christian Bale in talks to join Chris Hemsworth in fourth Thor movie

Actor Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder. If the deal is...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by IndiaTimesIndian ExpressJust JaredFOXNews.com


Christian Bale to star in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (IANS) Actor Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Studios "Thor: Love...
Sify - Published Also reported by AceShowbizIndian ExpressContactMusicJust JaredFOXNews.com



Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' [Video]Christian Bale in talks for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Christian Bale is reportedly hosting discussions to board the fourth 'Thor' movie.

Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News [Video]Christian Bale Set to Join Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' | THR News

The actor returns to the comic book genre after starring in 'The Dark Knight' trilogy.

