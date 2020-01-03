Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires

Chris Hemsworth donates $1M towards fight against Australian bushfires

Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million to support the fight against the Australia bushfires, which continue to cause devastation across the country.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chris Hemsworth Is Donating $1 Million to Support Fight Against the Fires in Australia

Chris Hemsworth has announced that he and his family will be donating $1 million to support the fight...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Hindu



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Minogue donates $500k to Australian relief effort [Video]Kylie Minogue donates $500k to Australian relief effort

Kylie Minogue and her family have donated $500,000 to the relief effort for the Australian bushfires.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:56Published

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals [Video]Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.