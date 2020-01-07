Global  

Puerto Rico airport power suffer power outage due to earthquake

Travellers at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were subject to eerie flickering lights as power outages relinquished electricity from large parts of Puerto Rico today (January 7).
Travellers at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were subject to eerie flickering lights as power outages relinquished electricity from large parts of Puerto Rico today (January 7).

Footage shows passengers in a dimly lit terminal shortly after the initial 6.6 magnitude quake.

The filmer said: "The video starts recording right after the power went out, people looking to be out of place without understanding on what was going on.

"Some people got worried while others stayed calm.

It ends when it shoots out to the departures section." The island suffered further seismic activity later on in the day as another 6.0 magnitude quake rocked the area.



Another huge earthquake rocks Puerto Rico, shutting off power. This time, it's 6.5-magnitude

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at 4:24 a.m. The Electric Power Authority reported...
USATODAY.com - Published


AKA Day. Or Damion Rose RT @ChristinaErne: Puerto Rico's most recent earthquakes have knocked out power to much of the island, as reports have mentioned. This loca… 3 hours ago

ChristinaErne

Christina Erne Puerto Rico's most recent earthquakes have knocked out power to much of the island, as reports have mentioned. This… https://t.co/ZDsRy9K9hY 3 hours ago

nerdonna RT @Hajabeg: Yesterday’s 5.8 earthquake in Puerto Rico was followed today by a 6.7 earthquake as I was heading to the airport. It took out… 7 hours ago

dened rey moreno Yesterday’s 5.8 earthquake in Puerto Rico was followed today by a 6.7 earthquake as I was heading to the airport. I… https://t.co/uFgABtBGfb 7 hours ago


6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico [Video]6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico. The quake struck the U.S. territory at 4:24 a.m. local time Tuesday, killing one and causing an island-wide power outage. . The earthquake is the..

Duration: 00:58Published

Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake [Video]Puerto Rico Rocked By 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake

There's damage to the Costa Sur power plant in the southern part of the island.

Duration: 00:48Published

