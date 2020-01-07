Puerto Rico airport power suffer power outage due to earthquake

Travellers at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport were subject to eerie flickering lights as power outages relinquished electricity from large parts of Puerto Rico today (January 7).

Footage shows passengers in a dimly lit terminal shortly after the initial 6.6 magnitude quake.

The filmer said: "The video starts recording right after the power went out, people looking to be out of place without understanding on what was going on.

"Some people got worried while others stayed calm.

It ends when it shoots out to the departures section." The island suffered further seismic activity later on in the day as another 6.0 magnitude quake rocked the area.