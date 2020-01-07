Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stampede During Iranian Commander’s Funeral Leaves at Least 32 Dead

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:46s - Published < > Embed
Stampede During Iranian Commander’s Funeral Leaves at Least 32 Dead

Stampede During Iranian Commander’s Funeral Leaves at Least 32 Dead

A stampede leaves at least 32 dead and over 150 injured as tens of thousands of mourners gathered to watch the coffin of top Iranian commander, General Qasem Soleimani be carried through the streets of his hometown of Kerman.

Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CuttingScore

CuttingScore.Com Burial of slain Iranian general Soleimani delayed due to huge crowds, STAMPEDE kills 40 – state media — RT World Ne… https://t.co/RXsp0RDzAV 9 minutes ago

wsbradio

WSB Radio At least 40 people were killed and 213 hurt Tuesday after a stampede broke out during the funeral procession for Ir… https://t.co/fczjNx4HJu 14 minutes ago

srbija_eu

Srbija Evropa The death toll from a stampede during a funeral for Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani rose to 50, Iran… https://t.co/dy6jrvcbfM 31 minutes ago

zeeshan_shah_dc

Zeeshan Shah RT @carlquintanilla: DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The death toll in a stampede during a funeral for an Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone… 32 minutes ago

fuzzypeachtree

Lauren R. RT @MiaFarrow: Deadly stampede during burial procession for slain Iranian commander killed at least 50 people https://t.co/016Y8A2dFs 36 minutes ago

KashifKakar

kashif jamshed kakar RT @trtworld: More than 40 people have been killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani http… 45 minutes ago

RandaHabib

Randa HABIB The burial of slain Iranian commander Qasem #Soleimani was postponed Tuesday when a stampede killed at least 50 peo… https://t.co/BCWmzgtQHY 45 minutes ago

MiaFarrow

Mia Farrow Deadly stampede during burial procession for slain Iranian commander killed at least 50 people https://t.co/016Y8A2dFs 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral [Video]Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani's hometown of Kerman. Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed [Video]Huge crowds in Iran commander's hometown as burial postponed

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede among huge crowds of mourners at the funeral ceremony for a slain military commander in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Tuesday, state-affiliated..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.