Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach

Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach

Cowboys Officially Hire Mike McCarthy As New Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys' hiring of Mike McCarthy is official as the team is set to introduce him as their new head coach Wednesday afternoon.

Katie Johnston reports.
The Cowboys have lassoed Mike McCarthy as their new head coach

The Cowboys have lassoed Mike McCarthy as their new head coachThe Dallas Cowboys have moved on from Jason Garrett and hired former Packers coach Mike McCarthy....
Shannon Sharpe: Hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys’ head coach will not change Jerry Jones

Shannon Sharpe: Hiring Mike McCarthy as Cowboys’ head coach will not change Jerry JonesWith Mike McCarthy solidified as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Skip Bayless and Shannon...
Officially_NAIA

Darrnell Welch RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Cowboys are expected to hire former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, first reported by FOX Sports and conf… 18 hours ago

DiezelNFL

DezielNFL Jerry Jones is a moron... this was literally an opportunity to get a new head coach and grow with the team and they… https://t.co/Co3reTvZNa 21 hours ago

beastbro93

Cward93 So #JerryJones and the #Cowboys have all offseason to pick the right head coach and a day after Jason Garrett offic… https://t.co/PBqWDG0FNt 23 hours ago

ohsocynthia

✨Cynthia Smoot Jason Garrett is officially out as the Cowboys Head Coach. And Mike McCarthy is in. How do you feel about this new… https://t.co/Dlw6MkSzOA 1 day ago

Eckley_Michael

Michael Eckley The Cowboys have filled their coaching vacancy less than 24 hours after officially parting ways with Jason Garrett. https://t.co/jHFxdkNcTF 1 day ago

conuys

Jon Dixon RT @sportingnews: @JayGlazer The report comes less than 24 hours after the Cowboys officially parted ways with Jason Garrett. https://t.co… 1 day ago

ABC7Amarillo

ABC 7 Amarillo Just one day after the Dallas Cowboys officially parted ways with head coach Jason Garrett, sources say the team ha… https://t.co/Oaqlysg5qy 1 day ago

HearthServices

Magnolia Hearth Home Services The Cowboys officially have a new coach! Mike McCarthy will be the 9th head coach in the history of the Cowboys. Fo… https://t.co/aIASVYQrCf 1 day ago


Packers fans react to Mike McCarthy news [Video]Packers fans react to Mike McCarthy news

With the news out today about former Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy reportedly becoming the next coach of the Dallas Cowboys we wanted to know what fans think about the move.

Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach [Video]Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

