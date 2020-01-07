Victoria Pedretti Talks Season Two Of The Hit Netflix Series, "You"

Season two of Netflix's "You" finds Joe (Penn Badgley) on the run from his ex, Candace, and leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles.

After just getting out of a relationship that ended in murder, the last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Is history repeating?

Or will this time be the real thing?

Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.