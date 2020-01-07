Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget' England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa. Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the concluding session of the match as England wrapped up a series-levelling 189-run win in Cape Town.