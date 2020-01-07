Global  

Joe Root: Ben Stoke is our 'golden nugget'

England cricket captain Joe Root holds a press conference after the team's second-Test victory over South Africa.

Ben Stokes claimed the last three wickets in the space of 14 deliveries deep into the concluding session of the match as England wrapped up a series-levelling 189-run win in Cape Town.
Stokes' is golden nugget in our side, says Joe Root

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 7 (ANI): England skipper Joe Root hailed Ben Strokes, who secured a 189...
