JetBlue AirWays Announces Plan to Become Carbon-Neutral

JetBlue recently announced its plans to become the first carbon-neutral airline in the United States.

The company said they will begin offsetting CO2 emissions from jet fuel on domestic flights beginning July 2020.

This will be done through projects such as forestry conservation, landfill gas capture and the creation of solar and wind farms. .

In total, these efforts will reduce a reported 15 to 17 billions pounds worth of emissions each year.

According to Robin Hayes, JetBlue CEO, the change is being made in an effort to reduce the airline industry’s negative contribution to global warming.

Air travel connects people and cultures, and supports a global economy, yet we must act to limit this critical industry’s contributions to climate change … We reduce where we can and offset where we can’t, Robin Hayes, via statement.

Hayes also said that it would prepare JetBlue for the “lower-carbon economy” that aviation is heading for.

As it currently causes two percent of all carbon emissions, with that number expected to rise in the coming years.

Carbon offsetting is a bridge to, not a silver bullet for, a lower carbon future.

Reducing and mitigating our greenhouse gas emissions is a fundamental aspect of our business plan and our mission to inspire humanity, Robin Hayes, via statement