Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites

Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites

Trump retreats from threat to attack Iranian cultural sites

President Donald Trump on Tuesday backed away from his threats to target Iranian cultural sites if Iran retaliates against the US for killing one of its top generals.

After first tweeting the threat and later reiterating it to reporters as he flew back to Washington over the weekend, Trump retreated Tuesday, saying, “I like to obey the law.”
