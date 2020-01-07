Timmy Failure Mistakes Were Made Movie

Timmy Failure Mistakes Were Made Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Disney+'s "Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made," based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency.

An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world.

Directed by Tom McCarthy starring Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn, Craig Robinson release date February 7, 2020 (on Disney Plus)