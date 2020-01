Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published Pentagon: Iranian missiles attack 2 Iraqi airbases that house US troops More than a dozen missiles have hit two airbases in Iraq that houses U.S. troops early on Wednesday morning, the Pentagon confirmed The attacks were located at the Al-Asad Airbase and Irbil Airbase in Iraq, where United States troops are stationed.