Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

Impossible Foods has revealed a new not-meat product but... it is not chicken.

Impossible’s new product is pork and reviews say it is absolutely amazing.

Many people say the flavor was just as rich, but it wasn’t as greasy as real meat equivalents.

According to Gizmodo.com, the new Impossible Pork tastes better than real pork.

So far, Impossible Foods hasn’t revealed exactly when its new pork stuff will make it into grocery stores.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

New Fake Meat: Impossible Pork

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage

After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe VergeBBC News


Impossible Foods is making a new fake meat: Pork

Impossible Foods is making a new fake meat: PorkTrade tariffs and the spectre of African Swine Fever made 2019 a harrowing year for pork producers....
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •The VergeCBS Newsengadget



You Might Like


Tweets about this

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Like the burger, Impossible Food’s pork and sausage are made from soy but mimic the taste and texture of ground mea… https://t.co/j8NlhjrhoG 5 minutes ago

IvanIvanzamora

Ivan Zamora RT @latimes: The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage https://t.co/0kX57LlVKE 11 minutes ago

IvanIvanzamora

Ivan Zamora RT @heatherkelly: Meet Impossible Pork, the other other white meat. 🐷 https://t.co/Utx64KnMK1 13 minutes ago

singo_vegan

singo ぽよん（お腹周り蜜入り） Ⓥ【ヴィーガン風来坊】 The other fake meat: Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage https://t.co/eeAcMi7x3K 14 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Like the burger, Impossible Food’s pork and sausage are made from soy but mimic the taste and texture of ground mea… https://t.co/Va8NeWMMcy 15 minutes ago

SeaCitizens

Citizens of the Sea Many people love the taste of meat but more and more are made queasy by ethical and environmental concerns. Count… https://t.co/ABdkY0hFE8 19 minutes ago

light_ephemeral

Ephemeral Light Photography - Pam Kelso Say hello to Impossible Pork, the next generation of fake meat - ABC News https://t.co/acaxnKxLBH 27 minutes ago

ResistMoveTRM

The Resistance Movement - is So #2020🎩💎 RT @ResistMoveTRM: Impossible Foods is finally making a new fake meat: Pork https://t.co/rOHmh4gIYJ https://t.co/OarLbrrbbA 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Impossible Foods plan to release faux pork, sausage [Video]Impossible Foods plan to release faux pork, sausage

If you're a pork lover who wants to eat less meat, get pumped.

Credit: Mashable     Duration: 00:53Published

Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork [Video]Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork

Impossible Foods Releases Meatless Pork. The company, best known for the Impossible Burger, launched the new product at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on Monday. Pigs are the single most popular source of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.