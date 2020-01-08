Local 'Socks 4 Soldiers' program helps veterans from the bottom up 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:41s - Published Local 'Socks 4 Soldiers' program helps veterans from the bottom up In Cleveland, Anne Marie Roeder decided to start helping veterans from the bottom up. She runs the Socks 4 Soldiers program at Gray's Armory. Socks are the most requested but least donated item in homeless shelters. 0

