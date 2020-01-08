Global  

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard

Crash of Ukrainian air plane near Tehran kills all 176 onboard
Recent related news from verified sources

Ukrainian passenger plane crashes near Tehran, killing all on board

A Ukrainian Boeing 737 has crashed shortly after take-off from Iran's Imam Khomeini airport, killing...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesMediaiteDenver PostUSATODAY.comHaaretz


All onboard killed in Ukrainian plane crash in Iran (2nd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 8 (IANS) A Kiev-bound Ukrainian plane crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesDenver Post



Tweets about this

its_cynthia17

Cynthia RT @ABC7: UPDATE: Iranian official says all 170 people on board Ukrainian airplane were killed in crash near airport in Tehran https://t.co… 25 seconds ago

JohnErl99451655

John Erling Jeelani RT @HeshmatAlavi: @ELINTNews #UPDATE -Purported video of Ukrainian airliner crash -Voice says the plane is on fire & this is near Shahriar,… 30 seconds ago

edngai078_ni

eddie ni RT @starsandstripes: The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said. The crash is suspected to have been… 33 seconds ago

amyizahotsetap

amyizahotsetap RT @Sara__Firth: A Ukrainian passenger airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew has crashed near the airport in the capital, Tehran, short… 46 seconds ago

AnnitaStephanou

Annita Stephanou RT @euronews: JUST IN: A Ukrainian commercial air plane crashed near Tehran killing all onboard. https://t.co/ZABXqkxuVN 54 seconds ago

theBenyin

mmɔfra♥ RT @5auravkumar: #WorldWar3 #Breaking: - Iran attacks two US Air Bases situated in Iraq. *20 mins later* - Ukrainian air plane crashes over… 2 minutes ago

joe_bon_two

joe bon two RT @PMBreakingNews: Breaking: Video shows the site of Ukrainian passenger plane crash near Tehran, which left around 180 people dead. https… 2 minutes ago

Newcastle_Nws

Newcastle News Iran plane crash: 180 passengers on Ukrainian aircraft killed in disaster near Tehr #Newcastle https://t.co/UTQKOQPvnQ 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News [Video]Iran retaliates against US strike, Plane crashes near Tehran airport | OneIndia News

Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran airport kills 170 people, Iran launches missile attacks at US troops in Iraq, US aircraft not to fly over Iran-Iraq airspace, India issues travel advisory to Indians..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:44Published

Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran [Video]Ukrainian Plane Goes Down In Iran

The plane carrying 180 people crashed near Tehran Airport.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:26Published

