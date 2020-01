Exclusive interview with Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Iran-U.S. relations

THE FRONTLINE OF CRISISLIKE THIS ONE....AND HEKNOWS THE GRAVITY OFTHIS SITUATION.....I GOT A CHANCE TOSIT DOWN WITH THESECRETARY IN ANEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWTHIS EVENING....AND IHAVE TO TO TELL YOU...HE WAS SOMBER..ALARMED AND WORRIEDABOUT WHAT MAYHAPPEN NEXT.I DON'T SEE THE END GAME.

IDON'TSEE WHERE THIS IS HEADED EXCEPTTO THE LOSS OF COUNTLESS LIVESFORMER DEFENSESCREATARY LEONPANETTA SAYS THEESCALATION IN TENSIONSBETWEEN THE U-S ANDIRAN WAS INEVITABLEAFTER A U.S. DRONESTRIKE KILLED IRANIANGENERAL KASSEMSOLIMANI....SOMETHING PANETTASAYS PREVIOUSADMISNTRATIONSCONSIDERED BUTULTIMATELY REJECTED.THE REASON WE DIDN;T GO AFTESOLIMANI IN THE PAST IS BECAUSEHER KNEW VERY WELL IT WOUDL LEADTO RETAILIATION AND IT WOULDINCREASE THE CHANCES OF WAR INTHAT REGION AND THAT'S EXACTLYWHAT HAS HAPPENED." THATRETIALATION CAME TODAY ASIRAN LAUNCHED BALLESTICMISSILES AT U-S BASES IN IRAQ.PANETTTA SAYS WAR WITHIRAN WOULD BE UGLY ANDCOSTLY...EVEN WITH THEUNITED STATES SUPERIOURMILITARY MIGHT.WHAT WE'VE LEARNED IN THE 21STCENTURY...IS THAT IT IS EASY TOGETINTO THESE WARS AND DIFFICULT TOGET OUT.AND PANETTA SAYS THEARGUEMENT THAT THEADMISNTRATION ACTETO MAKE AMERICANSSAFER ...IN HIS OPINIONDOESN'T HOLD UP.I SURE AS HELL DON'T FEEL SAFERANDI THINK MOST AMERICANS DON'TFEELSAFER AS A RESULT OF WHATHAPPENEDWITH SOLEMANI BECAUSE THEREALITY IS WE'RE ON THE BRINK IFWARAND AS THAT REALITSINKS IN...PANETTAOFFERS THIS ADVICE TOTHE PRESIDENT..LAY OFFTHE TWEETS AND LISTENTO MILITARY ADVISORS....####SECRETARY PANETTASAYS ONE OF THHARDEST THINGS HE HADTO DO AS DEFENSESECRETARY WAS SENDYOUNG MEN AND WOMENINTO HARMS WAY....ANDHE'S HOLDING OUT HOPETHAT SOMEHOW IN THISCASE WAR CAN BEAVOIDED.