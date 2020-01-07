Global  

Dozens killed in stampede at Iranian general's funeral

Dozens of people were killed in a stampede as mourners packed the streets of slain Iranian general Qassem Soleimani&apos;s hometown of Kerman.

Tehran is looking at a number of scenarios to avenge his death, an official said.

Lucy Fielder reports.
