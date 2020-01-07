Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Taylor Swift to receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift to receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award

Taylor Swift to receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award

GLAAD recently announced their decision to honor Taylor Swift with the Vanguard Award for her LGBTQ allyship.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift To Be Honored at GLAAD Media Awards

Taylor Swift is about to be honored at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards. The 30-year-old “Beautiful...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredSeattle TimesThe Wrap


Taylor Swift to be honoured with prestigious ally award for her work fighting for LGBT equality

GLAAD is to honour Taylor Swift with an ally award, for her work fighting for LGBT+ equality. In 2019...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lescoursiers_Ch

Youssef iben jillali RT @taylornation13: We all know now we all got crowns 💖 @taylorswift13 will receive the Vanguard Award and @janetmock will receive the Step… 14 minutes ago

yazcruspero

yaz✨ RT @glaad: JUST ANNOUNCED: @janetmock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award and @taylorswift13 will receive the Vanguard Award at the #G… 16 minutes ago

versatillucassp

Lucas SWIFTIE RT @MTV: .@taylorswift13 will receive the Vanguard Award at the 2020 #GLAADawards: https://t.co/FgMRsrzvPG ❤️ https://t.co/AEDvyuQX8g 16 minutes ago

ICLTTIM

𝐴𝑅𝑇Miss🌫 RT @chartstaylor13: Taylor Swift will receive @glaad's Vanguard Award at the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards in April. The award is present… 33 minutes ago

tvshows

tvshows Taylor Swift And Janet Mock To Receive Huge GLAAD Honors For LGBTQ Advocacy Work https://t.co/Rdy4O9lfxT https://t.co/O6hcg1opip 44 minutes ago

ICLTTIM

𝐴𝑅𝑇Miss🌫 RT @TChartSwift: Taylor Swift will receive the prestigious Vanguard Award at this year's 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. The Vanguard Award… 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrives at Tom Ford fragrance launch [Video]Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrives at Tom Ford fragrance launch

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn arrives at Tom Ford fragrance launch in London on Tuesday evening (January 7).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:09Published

Taylor Swift to Receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award [Video]Taylor Swift to Receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award

Taylor Swift to Receive GLAAD’s 2020 Vanguard Award. GLAAD recently announced their decision to honor Taylor Swift with the Vanguard Award for her LGBTQ allyship. . Swift will receive the award..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.