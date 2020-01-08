Global  

Barclay defends PM over Middle East crisis

Barclay defends PM over Middle East crisis

Barclay defends PM over Middle East crisis

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson against allegations of being "absent" during the Middle East crisis.

He said: "the prime minister has been very engaged with world leaders" over Iran "he's spoken to President Trump, Chancellor Merkel, President Macron".

This comes after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles towards two Iraqi air force bases hosting United States and coalition forces.

Report by Thomasl.

