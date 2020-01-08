Barclay defends PM over Middle East crisis

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay has defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson against allegations of being "absent" during the Middle East crisis.

He said: "the prime minister has been very engaged with world leaders" over Iran "he's spoken to President Trump, Chancellor Merkel, President Macron".

This comes after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles towards two Iraqi air force bases hosting United States and coalition forces.

Report by Thomasl.

