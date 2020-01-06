Global  

Luxurious Jakarta home of serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga revealed

Housekeepers and gardeners were the only people seen at the luxurious family home of serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga in Indonesia's Depok on Wednesday (January 8).

Video filmed by a local journalist shows the large, gated two-storey home, which lies in Jakarta's metropolitan area.

Video shows statues at the entrance to the home and a black vehicle with tinted windows parked in the driveway.

"The house looks very grand and luxurious compared to other houses in the vicinity.

On the back side of the house there is also a very large meeting hall," a local journalist told Newsflare.

"There were only a few housekeepers and gardeners who were working in this two-storey house, while Reynhard's parents were not at home." A local official in Depok's urban village office named only as Herdi said that the family had lived in the area since 2001.

In a video interview filmed at his office, Herdi says: "His full name is Reynhard Tambos Maruli Tua Sinaga.

From the registration number we know that they moved from Beji sub-district.

From the moving letter, we know they have lived here since 2001.

In the database Reynhard is the first child of two siblings." According to the BBC, Sinaga's father is "a prominent businessman" in the palm oil sector.
