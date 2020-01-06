Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen in an adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman.

