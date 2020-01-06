Global  

Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy to make TV return alongside Nicole Kidman

Melissa McCarthy is set to return to the small screen in an adaptation of Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's latest book, Nine Perfect Strangers, alongside Nicole Kidman.
Melissa McCarthy Joins Nicole Kidman in Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Melissa McCarthy has joined the cast of the upcoming Hulu show Nine Perfect Strangers. Nicole Kidman...
