Fans not impressed by Nicki Minaj wax figure

Nicki Minaj fans have lambasted museum bosses at Madame Tussauds in Berlin , Germany for botching their new wax figure of the rapper.



Recent related videos from verified sources Top 10 Amazing Singer Impressions of Other Singers Who needs to listen to two singers when you can hear them both for the price of one? For this list, we’ll be looking at singers who do amazing impressions of each other. Our countdown includes Ariana.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 11:46Published 4 days ago Kris Jenner has a wax figure of herself Kris Jenner has a wax figure of herself in her house, which sits at her bar and is used whenever she doesn't want to listen to people. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:35Published 3 weeks ago